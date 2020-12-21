LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 24,768 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,943,000 after buying an additional 1,390,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 331,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 302,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

