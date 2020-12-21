LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,940 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

