LPL Financial LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 2,737,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

AQB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.