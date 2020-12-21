LPL Financial LLC Invests $44,000 in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIM opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a current ratio of 50.01.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 14,535 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,536.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

