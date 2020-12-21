LPL Financial LLC Invests $104,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after acquiring an additional 427,766 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,435,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 441,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,216,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 86,648 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 24.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,183,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 232,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 47.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 239,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

HMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

