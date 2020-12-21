LPL Financial LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

BB opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.