LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

