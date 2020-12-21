LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,099 shares of company stock worth $20,366,363. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

