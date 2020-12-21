Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $218,736.21 and $116,078.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00139653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00753836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00164139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00380381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00113967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00071532 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

