Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LMNR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Limoneira by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

