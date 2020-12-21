Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNL. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.