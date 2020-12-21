Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $56.42. 8,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -71.72.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

