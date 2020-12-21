Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $3.25 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $536,955.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.00460197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

