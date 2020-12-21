Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 858,533 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $63,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,913,000 after acquiring an additional 400,040 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $157.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

