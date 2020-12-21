Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 69,028 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69,028 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.36.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $218.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.