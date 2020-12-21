Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.26.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $80.84 on Friday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,910 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,964 shares of company stock worth $13,626,118 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

