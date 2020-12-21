Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Financial Comparison

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Legal & General Group and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A Saratoga Investment 67.27% 8.30% 4.41%

Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Legal & General Group and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Saratoga Investment 0 0 5 0 3.00

Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $21.44, suggesting a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legal & General Group and Saratoga Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $85.28 billion 0.24 $2.34 billion $1.95 8.90 Saratoga Investment $58.45 million 4.03 $55.74 million $2.49 8.46

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Saratoga Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legal & General Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Legal & General Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saratoga Investment pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Legal & General Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment provides protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust management, institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

