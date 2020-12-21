Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lear were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 586,093 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 410.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after buying an additional 293,134 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 76.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 223,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 208,729 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $159.69 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $165.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average is $122.74.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.81.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

