Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.60 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $57.06. 150,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,611,643. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,890,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

