Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) & Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) Head-To-Head Review

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Landstar System and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System 1 9 1 0 2.00 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landstar System currently has a consensus price target of $125.10, suggesting a potential downside of 7.27%. Given Landstar System’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landstar System is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Landstar System shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Landstar System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar System and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System 4.62% 28.19% 14.30% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landstar System and Celadon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System $4.08 billion 1.27 $227.72 million $5.72 23.59 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Landstar System has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Volatility & Risk

Landstar System has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landstar System beats Celadon Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. It provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. This segment serves the automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the company's independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

