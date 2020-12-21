Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

LAMR stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 49.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

