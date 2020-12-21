Lake Street Capital Raises Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $20.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATEC. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Alphatec stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alphatec by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 366,701 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alphatec by 86.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 553,273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alphatec by 33.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

