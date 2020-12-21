LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Get Applied UV alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Applied UV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.