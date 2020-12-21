Kuai Token Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00146290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.48 or 0.00775695 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00171471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00368315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00117315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00073366 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,052,190 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

