Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 85.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $39.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

