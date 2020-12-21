Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Shares of KOD opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.30. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $144.50.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

