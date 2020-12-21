Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Receives $121.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $140.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $144.50.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 36,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,760.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,770.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,092 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $99,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

