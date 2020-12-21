Kleros Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Kleros has a total market cap of $61.57 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005393 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,194,725 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

