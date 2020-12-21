Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of KL stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 160.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $282,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

