Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

KIGRY stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. Kion Group’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

