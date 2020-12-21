KickCoin (KICK) Market Cap Hits $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickCoin

KickCoin (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

