KeyCorp Weighs in on Veracyte, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

VCYT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Veracyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 11.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,773 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

