Keep4r (KP4R) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $668,223.90 and approximately $173,785.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $9.65 or 0.00041924 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00759607 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00164692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00382817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00114840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00071746 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,261 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.