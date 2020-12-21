KARMA Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $37.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001393 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00146403 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.