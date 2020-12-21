JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,606 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Assembly Biosciences worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASMB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 295,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 357,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 152,492 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

