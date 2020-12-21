JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Viasat worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viasat by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viasat by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,570.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $74.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

