JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GigCapital2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIX opened at $10.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. GigCapital2, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 38,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $399,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 939,260 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital2 Profile

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.