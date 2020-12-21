JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000.

STWOU opened at $10.80 on Monday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

