JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 718.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $109,631,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the period.

VAW opened at $155.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

