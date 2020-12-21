JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,670.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores.

