JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Athenex were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Athenex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Athenex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

ATNX opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.98. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,710. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

