JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 250,000 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFIIU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $11,024,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,055,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,606,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

