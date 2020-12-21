JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 101.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $18.81 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

