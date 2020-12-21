JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of JELD-WEN worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JELD. ValuEngine raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

JELD opened at $24.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

