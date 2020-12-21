Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $43.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.82.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

