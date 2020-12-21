JinkoSolar (JKS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2020 – JinkoSolar had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $37.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

12/9/2020 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/25/2020 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

10/27/2020 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of JKS stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 155,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $25,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $29,305,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 665,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $9,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

