Jibrel Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $96,844.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $96,844.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00355273 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017201 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00026375 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.