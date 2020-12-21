JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 278.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.