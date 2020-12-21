Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,352 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 924,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $538,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $30.51 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $58.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $4,203,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 266,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,520,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,274 shares of company stock valued at $31,633,897.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. BidaskClub lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

