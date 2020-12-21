Jane Street Group LLC Sells 249,046 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,046 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equitable by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

